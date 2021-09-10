checkAd

Vislink to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Hackettstown, NJ, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced that Mickey Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Vislink, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually between September 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Miller’s presentation will be available on demand to registered conference attendees via the conference’s virtual platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

Mr. Miller will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. To register for the conference and book one-on-ones, visit: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

The current Vislink Technologies investor presentation can be view at this link.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products.
Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Contact
Investor Relations:
investors@vislink.com





