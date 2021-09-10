Wabtec Signs Memoranda of Understanding with Carnegie Mellon University and Genesee & Wyoming to Decarbonize Freight Rail and Improve Freight Rail Safety

Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Carnegie Mellon University, a top university in engineering, artificial intelligence, battery technology, autonomy and robotics, which formalizes their joint aim to create technologies that will decarbonize freight rail transport, improve freight safety, and generate greater rail network utilization. In addition, Wabtec announced an MOU with Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W), the largest owner of short line and regional freight railroads, to pursue zero-emission battery and hydrogen freight strategies, as well as increase rail utilization across North America.

The announcements, which are based on a joint vision of building a more sustainable freight transportation network, were made during a ceremonial gathering on Carnegie Mellon’s campus, attended by U.S. elected officials and Pittsburgh dignitaries. This vision consists of two parts. One consists of powering locomotive fleets with alternative energy sources, such as batteries, and eventually, hydrogen fuel cells for a zero-emissions freight rail network pilot. The second focuses on advancements to current signaling systems and digital technologies to increase rail network capacity, utilization and safety across the U.S.

To accelerate this effort, Carnegie Mellon University, Genesee & Wyoming and Wabtec aspire to create the Freight Rail Innovation Institute – the first-of-its-kind effort to create zero-emission locomotives, develop technology that increases freight rail utilization and improve safety by 50 percent, and create 250,000 jobs by 2030.

“Pennsylvania has a long, proud history of railroads and railroad manufacturing. Freight rail is also already a relatively efficient means to move critical supplies around the country. This effort helps tackle the climate crisis by prioritizing electric and clean energy technology,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “Transportation and economic development remain among my top priorities for our state. Today’s announcement will place Pittsburgh – one of the leading science and technology hubs in the world – at the center of efforts to address climate change through transportation policy and will also spur significant job growth, reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically and allow the U.S. to lead internationally in creating zero-emission solutions for rail.”