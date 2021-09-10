checkAd

Progyny, Inc. to Present at the BofA Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 18:00  |  12   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced that David Schlanger, Progyny’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Livingston, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:55 A.M. Eastern Time, or 3:55 P.M. British Summer Time.

A live audiocast and replay will be available from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s website at http://investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny
Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.  

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so. 

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:
Investors:
James Hart
investors@progyny.com 

Media:
Selena Yang
media@progyny.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progyny, Inc. to Present at the BofA Global Healthcare Conference NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced that David Schlanger, Progyny’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Genova, Italy Police Department Deployment of WRAP’s BolaWrap Announced
Transaction in Own Shares
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...