checkAd

Egide EGIDE USA: NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART PLATING LINE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 18:01  |  18   |   |   

EGIDE USA :

NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART PLATING LINE

New continuous and remote process monitoring systems

New environmentally friendly wastewater treatment and scrubbers equipment

Enhanced efficiency and reliability

***

Bollène (France) and Cambridge (Maryland,USA), September 10, 2021 – 06:00pm (CET). Egide Group (Euronext Paris- Segment C ISIN code : FR0000072373 ) is pleased to announce the completion of the renovation of its plating line at its Cambridge (Maryland, USA) facility.

This new, ultramodern installation is equipped with 4 plating lines.
To support these operations, new wastewater treatment equipment, laboratory analysis equipment, and environmentally friendly fume scrubbers have been installed.

4 highly specialized lines to meet all customer needs
The components used for the hermetic packages manufactured by Egide are the product of complex expertise, drawing upon several disciplines: material science (including specialty alloys), chemistry and surface treatment, mechanics and thermodynamics, electronics, and hyper frequency modeling.

Egide’s great expertise in the area of surface treatment, and the integration of the lines into the work flow are major strengths for ensuring optimal quality in the finished product.

The new plating shop at the Cambridge site is divided into four distinct lines that provide a wide range of surface treatments according to the requirements of its customers' specifications.

Increased security and controls on all lines thanks to a 100% in-house control laboratory
In order to detect failures at all stages of production and to obtain quick results, a new 100% in-house quality/efficiency control laboratory has been completely re-equipped.

For instance, new equipment allows the plating engineering team to establish precise process parameters to meet rigorous customer requirements and verify in real time and remotely that product quality and wastewater and air treatment processes are in compliance with local regulatory requirements.

Improved productivity and delivery times
The reconstruction of the plating shop will provide increased efficiency and reliability allowing EGIDE to better serve its customers. The improved productivity is expected to achieve significant delivery performance.

The new installations are also designed to meet future customer needs and allow Egide USA to offer new products and formats. In particular to support the high temperature cofired ceramic operation which supports the infrared detector and microwave markets.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

September 30, 2021 :         Press release 2021 Half-year results (Before French market opens)
                        Half Year 2020 Results presentation to analysts - – 11:30 am (Paris Time)

CONTACTS

EGIDE – Luc ArdonCFO - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About Egide Group - www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Egide EGIDE USA: NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART PLATING LINE EGIDE USA : NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART PLATING LINE New continuous and remote process monitoring systems New environmentally friendly wastewater treatment and scrubbers equipment Enhanced efficiency and reliability *** Bollène (France) and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Genova, Italy Police Department Deployment of WRAP’s BolaWrap Announced
Transaction in Own Shares
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...