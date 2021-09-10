checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.09.2021 / 18:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Anders Holch
Last name(s): Povlsen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
96.5200 EUR 23164.80 EUR
96.6000 EUR 6568.80 EUR
96.6800 EUR 2030.28 EUR
96.6400 EUR 5798.40 EUR
96.6800 EUR 7251.00 EUR
96.6800 EUR 12761.76 EUR
96.8200 EUR 4356.90 EUR
96.8200 EUR 8810.62 EUR
96.7800 EUR 11323.26 EUR
96.8200 EUR 6099.66 EUR
96.9000 EUR 3488.40 EUR
96.9000 EUR 11821.80 EUR
96.8600 EUR 5714.74 EUR
96.8600 EUR 5230.44 EUR
96.8200 EUR 10166.10 EUR
96.8600 EUR 7458.22 EUR
96.9000 EUR 16182.30 EUR
96.9000 EUR 775.20 EUR
96.9400 EUR 14347.12 EUR
96.9000 EUR 11240.40 EUR
96.9000 EUR 8914.80 EUR
96.9200 EUR 14150.32 EUR
96.9200 EUR 11727.32 EUR
96.9000 EUR 3100.80 EUR
96.8800 EUR 6103.44 EUR
96.8800 EUR 4165.84 EUR
96.7400 EUR 9964.22 EUR
96.7400 EUR 870.66 EUR
96.6800 EUR 8217.80 EUR
96.6600 EUR 2996.46 EUR
96.6600 EUR 9666.00 EUR
96.6600 EUR 966.60 EUR
96.7000 EUR 19533.40 EUR
96.6400 EUR 12466.56 EUR
96.6000 EUR 30718.80 EUR
96.6000 EUR 30235.80 EUR
96.8000 EUR 13939.20 EUR
96.7800 EUR 13645.98 EUR
96.7200 EUR 10832.64 EUR
96.8000 EUR 2032.80 EUR
96.8000 EUR 2032.80 EUR
96.8000 EUR 8615.20 EUR
96.7600 EUR 14901.04 EUR
96.7200 EUR 10155.60 EUR
96.7000 EUR 1643.90 EUR
96.7000 EUR 5608.60 EUR
96.6400 EUR 11403.52 EUR
96.6000 EUR 49266.00 EUR
96.6000 EUR 10239.60 EUR
96.6600 EUR 2223.18 EUR
96.6600 EUR 14305.68 EUR
96.7200 EUR 3385.20 EUR
96.7000 EUR 12667.70 EUR
96.6600 EUR 12952.44 EUR
96.7200 EUR 18280.08 EUR
96.6600 EUR 12759.12 EUR
96.6800 EUR 10151.40 EUR
96.6800 EUR 2513.68 EUR
96.6800 EUR 3673.84 EUR
96.6800 EUR 8411.16 EUR
96.7400 EUR 12576.20 EUR
96.7600 EUR 3289.84 EUR
96.7000 EUR 676.90 EUR
96.7000 EUR 16729.10 EUR
96.7600 EUR 870.84 EUR
96.7600 EUR 10063.04 EUR
96.7600 EUR 5128.28 EUR
96.7800 EUR 4451.88 EUR
96.7800 EUR 10258.68 EUR
96.7400 EUR 13253.38 EUR
96.7600 EUR 9095.44 EUR
96.7600 EUR 7257.00 EUR
96.7000 EUR 17599.40 EUR
96.7600 EUR 12965.84 EUR
96.7600 EUR 4063.92 EUR
96.7800 EUR 8226.30 EUR
96.7800 EUR 11323.26 EUR
96.7600 EUR 5225.04 EUR
96.7400 EUR 12866.42 EUR
96.7800 EUR 13258.86 EUR
96.8000 EUR 9196.00 EUR
96.8000 EUR 4259.20 EUR
96.7800 EUR 15678.36 EUR
96.7800 EUR 15775.14 EUR
96.7800 EUR 8226.30 EUR
96.7800 EUR 12774.96 EUR
96.7800 EUR 10742.58 EUR
96.8200 EUR 21106.76 EUR
96.9200 EUR 8916.64 EUR
96.9200 EUR 4264.48 EUR
96.8800 EUR 11141.20 EUR
96.9600 EUR 14447.04 EUR
96.9600 EUR 6011.52 EUR
96.9200 EUR 16767.16 EUR
96.8600 EUR 5036.72 EUR
96.8000 EUR 3872.00 EUR
96.8200 EUR 27496.88 EUR
96.9600 EUR 4169.28 EUR
97.0000 EUR 9215.00 EUR
96.9800 EUR 6982.56 EUR
96.9800 EUR 96.98 EUR
96.9800 EUR 484.90 EUR
97.0000 EUR 485.00 EUR
96.9200 EUR 4555.24 EUR
96.8800 EUR 9494.24 EUR
96.7800 EUR 5032.56 EUR
96.7800 EUR 5903.58 EUR
96.7800 EUR 483.90 EUR
96.8000 EUR 11616.00 EUR
96.8200 EUR 677.74 EUR
96.7800 EUR 1258.14 EUR
96.7800 EUR 13452.42 EUR
96.7800 EUR 1258.14 EUR
96.7800 EUR 9581.22 EUR
96.7800 EUR 12774.96 EUR
96.7800 EUR 1742.04 EUR
96.8000 EUR 3000.80 EUR
96.7600 EUR 10063.04 EUR
96.7600 EUR 4354.20 EUR
96.8800 EUR 13756.96 EUR
96.8400 EUR 15300.72 EUR
96.9400 EUR 13765.48 EUR
96.9000 EUR 17151.30 EUR
96.9000 EUR 5232.60 EUR
96.9000 EUR 17345.10 EUR
96.8600 EUR 15981.90 EUR
96.8600 EUR 1356.04 EUR
96.8600 EUR 8911.12 EUR
96.9200 EUR 12502.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
96.79 EUR 1216907.7800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (DE)
MIC: XETA


10.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70150  10.09.2021 



