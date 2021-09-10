

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.09.2021 / 18:18

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Anders Holch Last name(s): Povlsen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 96.5200 EUR 23164.80 EUR 96.6000 EUR 6568.80 EUR 96.6800 EUR 2030.28 EUR 96.6400 EUR 5798.40 EUR 96.6800 EUR 7251.00 EUR 96.6800 EUR 12761.76 EUR 96.8200 EUR 4356.90 EUR 96.8200 EUR 8810.62 EUR 96.7800 EUR 11323.26 EUR 96.8200 EUR 6099.66 EUR 96.9000 EUR 3488.40 EUR 96.9000 EUR 11821.80 EUR 96.8600 EUR 5714.74 EUR 96.8600 EUR 5230.44 EUR 96.8200 EUR 10166.10 EUR 96.8600 EUR 7458.22 EUR 96.9000 EUR 16182.30 EUR 96.9000 EUR 775.20 EUR 96.9400 EUR 14347.12 EUR 96.9000 EUR 11240.40 EUR 96.9000 EUR 8914.80 EUR 96.9200 EUR 14150.32 EUR 96.9200 EUR 11727.32 EUR 96.9000 EUR 3100.80 EUR 96.8800 EUR 6103.44 EUR 96.8800 EUR 4165.84 EUR 96.7400 EUR 9964.22 EUR 96.7400 EUR 870.66 EUR 96.6800 EUR 8217.80 EUR 96.6600 EUR 2996.46 EUR 96.6600 EUR 9666.00 EUR 96.6600 EUR 966.60 EUR 96.7000 EUR 19533.40 EUR 96.6400 EUR 12466.56 EUR 96.6000 EUR 30718.80 EUR 96.6000 EUR 30235.80 EUR 96.8000 EUR 13939.20 EUR 96.7800 EUR 13645.98 EUR 96.7200 EUR 10832.64 EUR 96.8000 EUR 2032.80 EUR 96.8000 EUR 2032.80 EUR 96.8000 EUR 8615.20 EUR 96.7600 EUR 14901.04 EUR 96.7200 EUR 10155.60 EUR 96.7000 EUR 1643.90 EUR 96.7000 EUR 5608.60 EUR 96.6400 EUR 11403.52 EUR 96.6000 EUR 49266.00 EUR 96.6000 EUR 10239.60 EUR 96.6600 EUR 2223.18 EUR 96.6600 EUR 14305.68 EUR 96.7200 EUR 3385.20 EUR 96.7000 EUR 12667.70 EUR 96.6600 EUR 12952.44 EUR 96.7200 EUR 18280.08 EUR 96.6600 EUR 12759.12 EUR 96.6800 EUR 10151.40 EUR 96.6800 EUR 2513.68 EUR 96.6800 EUR 3673.84 EUR 96.6800 EUR 8411.16 EUR 96.7400 EUR 12576.20 EUR 96.7600 EUR 3289.84 EUR 96.7000 EUR 676.90 EUR 96.7000 EUR 16729.10 EUR 96.7600 EUR 870.84 EUR 96.7600 EUR 10063.04 EUR 96.7600 EUR 5128.28 EUR 96.7800 EUR 4451.88 EUR 96.7800 EUR 10258.68 EUR 96.7400 EUR 13253.38 EUR 96.7600 EUR 9095.44 EUR 96.7600 EUR 7257.00 EUR 96.7000 EUR 17599.40 EUR 96.7600 EUR 12965.84 EUR 96.7600 EUR 4063.92 EUR 96.7800 EUR 8226.30 EUR 96.7800 EUR 11323.26 EUR 96.7600 EUR 5225.04 EUR 96.7400 EUR 12866.42 EUR 96.7800 EUR 13258.86 EUR 96.8000 EUR 9196.00 EUR 96.8000 EUR 4259.20 EUR 96.7800 EUR 15678.36 EUR 96.7800 EUR 15775.14 EUR 96.7800 EUR 8226.30 EUR 96.7800 EUR 12774.96 EUR 96.7800 EUR 10742.58 EUR 96.8200 EUR 21106.76 EUR 96.9200 EUR 8916.64 EUR 96.9200 EUR 4264.48 EUR 96.8800 EUR 11141.20 EUR 96.9600 EUR 14447.04 EUR 96.9600 EUR 6011.52 EUR 96.9200 EUR 16767.16 EUR 96.8600 EUR 5036.72 EUR 96.8000 EUR 3872.00 EUR 96.8200 EUR 27496.88 EUR 96.9600 EUR 4169.28 EUR 97.0000 EUR 9215.00 EUR 96.9800 EUR 6982.56 EUR 96.9800 EUR 96.98 EUR 96.9800 EUR 484.90 EUR 97.0000 EUR 485.00 EUR 96.9200 EUR 4555.24 EUR 96.8800 EUR 9494.24 EUR 96.7800 EUR 5032.56 EUR 96.7800 EUR 5903.58 EUR 96.7800 EUR 483.90 EUR 96.8000 EUR 11616.00 EUR 96.8200 EUR 677.74 EUR 96.7800 EUR 1258.14 EUR 96.7800 EUR 13452.42 EUR 96.7800 EUR 1258.14 EUR 96.7800 EUR 9581.22 EUR 96.7800 EUR 12774.96 EUR 96.7800 EUR 1742.04 EUR 96.8000 EUR 3000.80 EUR 96.7600 EUR 10063.04 EUR 96.7600 EUR 4354.20 EUR 96.8800 EUR 13756.96 EUR 96.8400 EUR 15300.72 EUR 96.9400 EUR 13765.48 EUR 96.9000 EUR 17151.30 EUR 96.9000 EUR 5232.60 EUR 96.9000 EUR 17345.10 EUR 96.8600 EUR 15981.90 EUR 96.8600 EUR 1356.04 EUR 96.8600 EUR 8911.12 EUR 96.9200 EUR 12502.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 96.79 EUR 1216907.7800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (DE) MIC: XETA

