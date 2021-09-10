checkAd

GBBT - R3 Score Announces Partnership with Baltimore Development Corporation 

Baltimore Development Corporation to use R3 Score’s technology for applicants with less than Prime credit scores

BALTIMORE, MD, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") an innovative provider of better-contextualized data to businesses for the 1-in-3 Americans living with a criminal record, and consumers with thin credit files, today announced it has entered into a two-year pilot with Baltimore Development Corporation.  

Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) serves as the economic development arm for the City of Baltimore. Their mission is to grow the city’s economy in an inclusive manner by retaining, expanding, and attracting businesses, and promoting investment, thereby increasing career opportunities for residents. BDC has a strong commitment to equitable economic development with a focus on supporting small businesses throughout Baltimore City, including providing loans. 

“When we met the team at BDC I knew that they were committed to investing in small businesses that mattered to the city, so it was a privilege to work with them to develop a two-year pilot that is the first of its kind for R3 Score. By way of our partnership with BDC, we can begin to test the efficacy of our product in helping lenders understand alternative metrics around consumers with below Prime credit scores, irrespective of their criminal history. This is a very exciting step towards broader adoption of the R3 Score platform,” said Laurin Leonard, CEO of GBBT. 

In this pilot, BDC has signed on as a business customer of R3 Score and will use R3 Score’s technology for a portion of the applications received that they would like to continue reviewing for a small business loan, but the business operator may fall below the preferred traditional credit score. This means that BDC is committed to a more equitable economy by supporting minority and women-owned businesses that may have been negatively impacted by institutional racism and/or generational poverty. Their commitment includes implementing developed strategies and bringing R3 Score on board to intentionally create an inclusive and equitable Baltimore economy whereby a traditional credit score and report may no longer be an instant barrier.

