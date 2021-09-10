Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman Announces NexOptic Enters Next Phase of Commercialization

When NexOptic initiated ALIIS there were multiple objectives in mind, including creating strong relationships with key semiconductor players. The Company was also determined to create artificial intelligence-based solutions that could surmount limitations central to all imaging platforms, meaning that Aliis needed to be easily deployable into virtually any imaging vertical from smartphones all the way to security, automation, automobiles, medical devices and more. To this end, Aliis had to be extremely power efficient, operate on the edge, and be straightforward for customers to implement. Additionally, the Company wanted Aliis to be fortifiable through a growing patent estate.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces that it has moved into its next phase of commercialization.

“We’re at the beginning of a paradigm shift within the entire imaging industry whereby camera platforms are increasingly becoming AI centric on the device itself,” said Paul McKenzie, NexOptic’s Co-Founder and CEO. “This includes both industry as well as consumer applications and it’s creating significant advantages for data carriers as well as users of all types of data. We're increasingly well positioned to become a significant contributor in this fast-growing AI on-device trend.”

With key objectives in hand, and with full marketing and other support from industry partners NVIDIA, Qualcomm and ARM, NexOptic’s North American- and Korean-based sales teams have been attracting rising numbers of enquiries for demonstrations of Aliis to prospective customers. Interested parties continue to include large multinationals as well as regional start-ups, and NexOptic has become expedient in processing its customer enquiries and fully demonstrating the efficacy and significant advantage of Aliis.

As part of enabling the Company’s Korean team, NexOptic has engaged with a global leading engineering and software development company to develop its Aliis Android demonstration app. The app perfectly demonstrates the capabilities of Aliis to potential NexOptic customers, leveraging the power of mobile chipsets and the compact form factors they provide. With the help of this development partner, the Company’s focus can remain on the core AI technology, while still delivering a polished technical demonstration tool to sales and BD teams.