Officers Successfully Deploy WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help Restrain Violent Subject in Crisis in Washington

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap deployment in Auburn, Washington that helped officers safely restrain a violent subject in crisis.

On September 6, 2021, Auburn Police Department responded to a violent subject throwing items at cars and threatening other physical violence.

Officers on the scene successfully deployed the BolaWrap, which wrapped around the subject’s legs. The subject was surprised and stopped in place, giving officers the time to move in quickly and safely place the subject into handcuffs without any injury.

“In the state of Washington, we have a recent legislative update and a house bill that requires de-escalation efforts before using force and to use less-lethal tools or options before using physical force to make an arrest,” said Auburn Police Department Commander Cristian Adams. “It’s great to have a tool that limits or restricts movement and allows us to move in, especially while the subject’s attention is diverted because they heard a bang, they felt something wrap them, and they’re trying to figure out what’s going on. By the time they do, we’re already putting them in handcuffs without any use of pain compliance, strikes, or other tools.”

Speaking about his department’s successful deployment, Commander Adams added, “They had other tools available, such as a blue nose, rubber bullets, and TASERs, but they chose to go with the least intrusive tool, and that was the BolaWrap. It was able to get the desired effect - no injuries and one person into custody going to the hospital to seek treatment.”

Last month, Auburn PD released a video introducing the BolaWrap to their community, also reported by KIRO 7 News in Seattle.

The bodycam footage can be viewed here.

The extended interview with Commander Adams can be viewed here.

More than 600 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries currently have BolaWrap devices. Additional bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions. 

