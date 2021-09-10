DGAP-DD Zalando SE english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Anders Holch
|Last name(s):
|Povlsen
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Zalando SE
b) LEI
|529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|96.8000 EUR
|99123.20 EUR
|96.8200 EUR
|99143.68 EUR
|96.8000 EUR
|337348.00 EUR
|96.8200 EUR
|337514.52 EUR
|96.8000 EUR
|29427.20 EUR
|96.7800 EUR
|18194.64 EUR
|96.7800 EUR
|17033.28 EUR
|96.8400 EUR
|23144.76 EUR
|96.9600 EUR
|21912.96 EUR
|96.9800 EUR
|23275.20 EUR
