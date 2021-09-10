checkAd

DGAP-DD Zalando SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.09.2021, 18:29  |  23   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.09.2021 / 18:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Zalando SE!
Long
Basispreis 92,82€
Hebel 14,92
Ask 0,61
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 103,31€
Hebel 14,23
Ask 0,60
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Anders Holch
Last name(s): Povlsen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
96.8000 EUR 99123.20 EUR
96.8200 EUR 99143.68 EUR
96.8000 EUR 337348.00 EUR
96.8200 EUR 337514.52 EUR
96.8000 EUR 29427.20 EUR
96.7800 EUR 18194.64 EUR
96.7800 EUR 17033.28 EUR
96.8400 EUR 23144.76 EUR
96.9600 EUR 21912.96 EUR
96.9800 EUR 23275.20 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
Zalando Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Börsengang Zalando
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Zalando SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.09.2021 / 18:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE wird seine im Jahr 2024 fällige 25-Millionen-Euro-Anleihe vorzeitig ...
DGAP-News: DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS
DGAP-Adhoc: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stärkeres Konzern-Halbjahresergebnis 2021, Verbesserung der ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE stellt mit Umzug in Marienturm entscheidende Weiche für Umsetzung der ...
STEICO SE: Baufortschritt am Standort Gromadka
EQS-Adhoc: Holcim veräussert Geschäft in Brasilien
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero startet erstes eigenes Production Center in Deutschland
DGAP-News: clearvise AG baut Portfolio im ersten Halbjahr signifikant aus
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:35 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:35 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:33 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:33 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:31 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:31 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:29 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:26 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:26 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18:24 UhrDGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings