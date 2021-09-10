DGAP-DD Zalando SE english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 10.09.2021, 18:26 | 24 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 18:26 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.09.2021 / 18:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Anders Holch Last name(s): Povlsen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 96.5200 EUR 2895.60 EUR 96.5200 EUR 3281.68 EUR 96.5200 EUR 2509.52 EUR 96.6400 EUR 5121.92 EUR







