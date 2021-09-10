The Coretec Group Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

Matthew Kappers, CEO of The Coretec Group, will provide an overview of the Company's business via a video presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Matthew Kappers said, “the Wainwright team is a valued partner of The Coretec Group and we’re glad to be part of their Global Investment Conference.”

The Coretec Group, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTG) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company’s presentation, click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com) to register. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit www.thecoretecgroup.com and follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

