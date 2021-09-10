checkAd

Dave to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference

10.09.2021, 18:42  |  35   |   |   

Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”), the banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential, today announced that Kyle Beilman, CFO, and John Ricci, General Counsel, will be participating in the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference today, September 10, 2021. The fireside chat will begin at 2:45pm ET and will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Dave’s investor relations website at https://investor.dave.com. Dave and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital, recently entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that could result in Dave becoming a publicly traded company.

About Dave
 Dave is a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help more than 10 million customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.
 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.’s acquisition and value creation strategy is to identify, partner with and help grow a business in the Fintech industry headquartered or with operations in the United States. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit: www.victoryparkcapital.com/vih/vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-iii/

Additional Information and Where to Find It
 In connection with the proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”), VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (“VPCC”) intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement/prospectus of VPCC. This press release is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus, that will be both the proxy statement to be distributed to holders of VPCC’s common stock in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the vote by VPCC’s stockholders with respect to the Proposed Transaction and other matters as may be described in the registration statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Transaction. This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Proposed Transaction and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Proposed Transaction. VPCC’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed in connection with the Proposed Transaction, as these materials will contain important information about Dave, VPCC and the Proposed Transaction.

Wertpapier


