checkAd

GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 18:48  |   |   |   

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 24, 2021.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company’s dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE’s people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for its customers. www.ge.com

GE’s Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE’s Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

General Electric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2021. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21GE Initiates Testing on Second XA100 Adaptive Cycle Engine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21GE Healthcare Unveils Next Gen Portable X-Ray System to Help Address Technologist Stress and Strain and Improve Efficiency
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21GE Renewable Energy, PKN ORLEN to Cooperate on New Offshore Wind Leases in Poland
PLX AI | Analysen