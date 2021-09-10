AzurRx BioPharma Announces Reverse Stock Split

Common Stock Will Begin Trading on Split-Adjusted Basis on September 13, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 10 pre-split shares. AzurRx’s common stock will continue to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol AZRX and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Monday, September 13, 2021, under a new CUSIP number, 05502L204.



“This is a proactive measure, approved by our stockholders over six months ago, that we believe will better position AzurRx for success, and ultimately generate value for all of the Company’s stockholders,” said James Sapirstein, Chairman, President and CEO of AzurRx BioPharma. “This move has been part of our long-term plan to consolidate our share count to a level more in line with a company of our size. The ultimate aim is to raise our stock’s visibility within the investment community by improving long-term liquidity and creating a trading environment attractive to institutional investors in the hopes of broadening our shareholder base.”

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every ten shares of AzurRx’s issued and outstanding common stock will be converted automatically into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, with a corresponding 1-for-10 reduction in the number of authorized shares of common stock, but without any change in the par value per share. Stockholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 reverse stock split. It is not necessary for stockholders holding shares of the Company’s common stock in certificated form to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates of the Company in connection with the reverse stock split, although stockholders may do so if they wish.