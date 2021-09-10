Tauriga Sciences Inc. Successfully Renews its Status as a U.S. Federal Government Vendor
The Company’s Diversified Product Lines Provide for Multiple Potential Government Contract Opportunities
NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has successfully renewed its status as a U.S. Federal Government Vendor (CAGE Code # 8QXV4). The Company originally achieved this above-referenced status during early October 2020. Since then, the Company has vastly expanded, enhanced, and diversified its products and product lines. The Company believes that there are multiple potential government contract opportunities.
The Company works directly with Federal Award Management Registration (“FAMR”) to both identify prospective opportunities and formalize the bidding process for potential U.S. Government Contracts (“Contracts”). These potential Contracts are presented by the Department of Defense (“DOD”).
FAMR is an independent consulting firm that specializes in: Registrations, Certifications, and Federal Contracting.
In other news, the Company will be a corporate exhibitor at an Additional upcoming industry tradeshow. The Company will operate an Exhibitor Booth (# 5,070) at the USA CBD EXPO CHICAGO (the “Event”), which takes place on October 28th– 30th, 2021 at McCormick Place (Chicago, Illinois). This Event is the Nation’s Largest CBD/Hemp Event.
Link to Event: https://usacbdexpo.com/chicago/exhibitor-list/
Please See Below, the Company’s Updated/Revised Tradeshow Itinerary:
1) HAMPTON CANNABIS EXPO 2021
- August 29th, 2021 (East Hampton, New York)
STATUS: Completed
2) The AATAC C-STORE TRADESHOW
- September 22nd-23rd, 2021 (Richmond, Virginia)
STATUS: Upcoming
3) The WHITE LABEL WORLD EXPO
- September 30th, 2021 (New York City, New York)
STATUS: Upcoming
4) MJ BIZ CON 2021
- October 20th-22nd, 2021 (Las Vegas, Nevada)
STATUS: Upcoming
5) USA CBD EXPO CHICAGO
October 28th-30th, 2021 (Chicago, Illinois)
STATUS: Upcoming
6) KOSHERFEST 2021
- November 9th-10th, 2021 (Secaucus, New Jersey)
STATUS: Upcoming
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
