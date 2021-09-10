Tauriga Sciences Inc. Successfully Renews its Status as a U.S. Federal Government Vendor

The Company’s Diversified Product Lines Provide for Multiple Potential Government Contract Opportunities



NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has successfully renewed its status as a U.S. Federal Government Vendor (CAGE Code # 8QXV4). The Company originally achieved this above-referenced status during early October 2020. Since then, the Company has vastly expanded, enhanced, and diversified its products and product lines. The Company believes that there are multiple potential government contract opportunities.

The Company works directly with Federal Award Management Registration (“FAMR”) to both identify prospective opportunities and formalize the bidding process for potential U.S. Government Contracts (“Contracts”). These potential Contracts are presented by the Department of Defense (“DOD”).