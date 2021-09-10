DIAGNOS Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB:DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

Mr. Vincent Duhamel, Mr. André Larente, Dr. Reid Maclellan, Mr. Francis Bellido and Mr. Robert Dunn were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the closing of the next annual meeting of the shareholders.

Appointment of auditor

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

Amendment to the stock option plan

The disinterested shareholders of the Corporation approved a special resolution pursuant to which the maximum number of common shares of the Corporation that may be issued under the stock option plan be set at 10,200,000, representing an increase of 1,200,000 common shares.

The amendment to the Corporation’s stock option plan remains subject to the TSX Venture acceptance.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

