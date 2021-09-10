EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Capital Increase Leclanché confirms that the capital increase of CHF 29.7 million approved at its last AGM has been completed 10-Sep-2021 / 19:44 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 10th September 2021 - Pursuant to the announcement made on 30th June 2021 by Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solutions companies, regarding the approval by its shareholders of the conversion of CHF 29.7 million of debt owed to SEFAM[1] and Golden Partner into shares of the Company, Leclanché confirms that this capital increase has been completed.

"I would like to reiterate how Leclanché SA is grateful to SEFAM for its continued support to the Company and for agreeing to improve Leclanché's balance sheet through this debt to equity conversion recommended by its Board of Directors.

Beyond the positive effect this conversion will have on creditors, it will also reduce the Company's interest bill in the coming months, which will also have a positive effect on its profit & loss account. It will also drive continued investment interest in the Company during a period of strong growth in Leclanché's order book in the fast-growing e-Transport sector.

Furthermore, as previously announced, as the Company is in a fundraising mode, this debt reduction will send a positive message to all potential investors and further strengthen the attractiveness of Leclanché," said Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

