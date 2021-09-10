checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Leclanché confirms that the capital increase of CHF 29.7 million approved at its last AGM has been completed

Leclanché confirms that the capital increase of CHF 29.7 million approved at its last AGM has been completed

10-Sep-2021 / 19:44 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leclanché confirms that the capital increase of CHF 29.7 million approved at its last AGM has been completed
 

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 10th September 2021 - Pursuant to the announcement made on 30th June 2021 by Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solutions companies, regarding the approval by its shareholders of the conversion of CHF 29.7 million of debt owed to SEFAM[1] and Golden Partner into shares of the Company, Leclanché confirms that this capital increase has been completed.

"I would like to reiterate how Leclanché SA is grateful to SEFAM for its continued support to the Company and for agreeing to improve Leclanché's balance sheet through this debt to equity conversion recommended by its Board of Directors.
Beyond the positive effect this conversion will have on creditors, it will also reduce the Company's interest bill in the coming months, which will also have a positive effect on its profit & loss account. It will also drive continued investment interest in the Company during a period of strong growth in Leclanché's order book in the fast-growing e-Transport sector.
Furthermore, as previously announced, as the Company is in a fundraising mode, this debt reduction will send a positive message to all potential investors and further strengthen the attractiveness of Leclanché," said Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché.

 

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

* * * * *

 

About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

