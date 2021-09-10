

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.09.2021 / 20:23

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hanjo Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FCR Immobilien AG

b) LEI

967600LT9MY90VC0Y128

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1YC913

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 11.50 EUR 200008.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 11.5000 EUR 200008.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

