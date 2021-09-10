checkAd

CORRECTION Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, Google announced a partnership with Shopify to allow more than 1.7 million merchants to reach consumers through Google Search and other services. This partnership is one of the many initiatives by tech companies targeting the massive small and medium business (SMB) market. SMBs account for more than 95% of firms and 60-70% of employment, and they are projected to bring a large share of digital advertising revenue. The increased spending in digital advertising revenue is due to the massive adoption of Ecommerce by SMBs in response to the pandemic. As more small and medium enterprises embrace Ecommerce, companies like Logiq Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) are making it easier for SMBs to reach consumers.

Global provider of Ecommerce and fintech solutions Logiq Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ) partnered with GumGum to provide Ecommerce marketers with a powerful targeting solution for various digital advertising campaigns.

Through the partnership, digital advertisers can access GumGum's Verity through the Logiq Digital Marketing platform. Verity combines natural language processing and computer vision to create a powerful solution that scans the entire digital marketing environment and provides a precise understanding of the overall context through text, imagery, audio, and video.

With LDM and Verity, digital marketers can add contextual intelligence to their multi-channel Ecommerce marketing channels and select the best media and ad placement that suits the brand's core values. They can also assess the value of their digital ad placement.

Logic Inc. reported a strong second quarter with its revenue increasing 3% sequentially to $8.3 million with its Ecommerce marketing platform DataLogic (which includes LDM) improved to 28.4% in Q2 2021 from a low of 15.5% in Q2 2020 after improving its internal  efficiencies and operations.

Logiq also made significant strides in strengthening business relationships and operations, notably the addition of its new audio channel to the LDM platform. With this new addition, agencies such as Decibel, Sway Group and Digible are using the platform to support their client's media buying programs.

