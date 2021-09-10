checkAd

Tufin to Present at Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 21:34  |  23   |   |   

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced Ruvi Kitov, CEO and Co-founder, will present at the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference, taking place virtually on September 13 – 14, 2021.

A webcast of Mr. Kitov’s fireside chat will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Tufin’s Investor Relations website on Monday, September 13.

For more information, please visit: https://investors.tufin.com/

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

Tufin Software Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tufin to Present at Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced Ruvi Kitov, CEO and Co-founder, will present at the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference, taking place virtually on September 13 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
STXfilms Closes Deals for Peacock and The Roku Channel to Premiere Missing-Person Thriller My Son ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Tufin’s Chief Executive Officer to Deliver Keynote at the Fortinet PGA Championship Security Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten