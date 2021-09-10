checkAd

Amen Properties Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2021 and Announces Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 21:48  |  13   |   |   

Amen Properties, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMEN) today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $621 thousand and net income of $471 thousand. These results compare to revenue of $20 thousand and net income of $(108) thousand for the same quarter last year. The Company’s improvement in profitability was caused primarily by increased oil and gas revenue resulting from improved market conditions versus 2020 when the pandemic dramatically decreased demand.

Amen also announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $7.50 per share, to be paid on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 23, 2021.

Finally, Amen reiterated that its Board has approved a plan whereby the Company will no longer hedge the revenue stream associated with its oil and gas royalties. “Shareholders of Amen need to understand that they hold an un-hedged long oil and gas position and should pursue their own hedging strategy if they are uncomfortable with that risk,” said Kris Oliver, Amen’s Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s 2021 second quarter report is available for viewing or download from the company’s web site – www.amenproperties.com.

About Amen Properties:

Amen Properties owns a portfolio of cash-producing properties including real estate and oil and gas interests.

Cautionary Statement:

This document contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of the words "expect," "project," "may," "might," potential," and similar terms. AMEN Properties, Inc. ("Amen", "we" or the "Company") cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Amen's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and price fluctuations, government and industry regulation, U.S. and global competition and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amen Properties Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2021 and Announces Dividend Amen Properties, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMEN) today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $621 thousand and net income of $471 thousand. These results compare to revenue of $20 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
STXfilms Closes Deals for Peacock and The Roku Channel to Premiere Missing-Person Thriller My Son ...
agilon health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020