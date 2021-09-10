Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.6875 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2021.

