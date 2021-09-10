checkAd

The Beauty Health Company to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer, and Liyuan Woo, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit
 Presentation Date: Monday, September 13, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET

Raymond James Virtual Consumer Conference
 Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET

Jefferies Fitness & Wellness Summit
 Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:45 a.m. ET

The presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available following the live presentations.

About The Beauty Health Company
 BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial and Perk products are available in over 87 countries with over 18,000 Delivery Systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For investor related information, please visit https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

The Beauty Health Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Beauty Health Company to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer, and Liyuan Woo, Chief Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
agilon health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
Chevron, Mercuria Announce CNG Fueling Network Joint Venture
Sea Limited Announces Pricing of Offerings of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03:35 UhrThe Beauty Health Company Prices Upsized $650 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21The Beauty Health Company Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21The Beauty Health Company Reiterates International Expansion Plans with Announcement of Key Leadership Appointments in APAC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten