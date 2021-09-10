checkAd

Gold Resource Corporation Attending The Gold Forum Americas / XPL-Dev 2021 Conference

Autor: Accesswire
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") will be presenting at The Gold Forum Americas / XPL-DEV 2021 Conference, which is being held in Colorado Springs, CO …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") will be presenting at The Gold Forum Americas / XPL-DEV 2021 Conference, which is being held in Colorado Springs, CO September 12-15, 2021.

Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide a brief overview of the Company's business and describe for listeners the rationale for our recent announcement regarding the acquisition of Aquila Resources during a live presentation scheduled to occur on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11:20 am Mountain Time (1:20 pm Eastern Time). GRC will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link:

Webcast: goldforum.info/?e59play-virtual54.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with current operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the Company focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine, to close our acquisition of Aquila Resources Inc., and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

For further information please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663608/Gold-Resource-Corporation-Attending- ...

