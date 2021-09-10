Gold Resource Corporation Attending The Gold Forum Americas / XPL-Dev 2021 Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") will be presenting at The Gold Forum Americas / XPL-DEV 2021 Conference, which is being held in Colorado Springs, CO …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") will be presenting at The Gold Forum Americas / XPL-DEV 2021 Conference, which is being held in Colorado Springs, CO …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") will be presenting at The Gold Forum Americas / XPL-DEV 2021 Conference, which is being held in Colorado Springs, CO September 12-15, 2021. Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide a brief overview of the Company's business and describe for listeners the rationale for our recent announcement regarding the acquisition of Aquila Resources during a live presentation scheduled to occur on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11:20 am Mountain Time (1:20 pm Eastern Time). GRC will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.