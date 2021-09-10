checkAd

Vinli Welcomes Kevin Moore As EVP of Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 22:08  |  27   |   |   

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinli, Inc, an innovator in the automotive connectivity space, welcomes connected vehicle pioneer Kevin Moore as their new EVP of Sales.

Vinli welcomes Kevin Moore as new EVP of Sales

Moore has more than 20 years of experience applying the use of technology to drive results in a variety of categories including automotive telematics, supply chain efficiency, business operations, and mobile resource management

Prior to joining Vinli, Moore led Verizon Telematics, where he focused on leading global efforts with OEM truck and automotive manufacturers, including Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Nissan, Ivecco, and others, providing them with an innovative, leading-edge connected intelligence platform. Over the course of the last 10 years, he has shown his ability to create meaningful partnerships with large multinational international companies and bring them a solution that helps address specific customer needs. He led a team with a target of $1B in recurring revenue to success year after year.

"Kevin Moore is a pioneer in the connected vehicle industry. It goes without saying that not many people in the industry can bring scalable fleet services and technology to large automakers around the world. We are excited to work with him to bring our technology and services to millions of cars on the road today."

-       Mark Haidar, CEO, Vinli

" I am thrilled to join Vinli. This organization and role offer me a very timely opportunity to bring cutting-edge technology to the largest players in the automotive industry."

-       Kevin Moore, EVP Sales, Vinli

Previous to Verizon, Moore VP of OEM Sales for Telogis, and Director of Industry Solutions Marketing for Intermec by Honeywell.

Moore received his bachelor's degree in Business and Marketing from Kennedy Western University and is a veteran of the US Army.

About Vinli

Vinli has created the most advanced connected vehicle platform and the largest automotive mobile app ecosystem in the world. Partnering with technology and automotive giants like Samsung, Cox Automotive, Meineke Car Care Centers and ALD Automotive, the Vinli intelligence platform identifies, collects and processes data from multiple sources while providing customizable mobile application solutions.

With a proprietary intelligence platform driven by a "self-learning" engine and programmed to deliver a suite of APIs and other tools to enable the rapid development and deployment of applications, Vinli creates customized services for automotive manufacturers, fleet companies and aftermarket customers that want to stay competitive in the rapidly expanding field of mobility and transportation.

The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA. Find out more at vin.li.

Vinli Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1613124/Vinli_Kevin_Moore.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1613123/Vinli_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vinli Welcomes Kevin Moore As EVP of Sales DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vinli, Inc, an innovator in the automotive connectivity space, welcomes connected vehicle pioneer Kevin Moore as their new EVP of Sales. Moore has more than 20 years of experience applying the use of technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Announces CEO Succession
Clarivate Announces Secondary Ordinary Share Offering
Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications
vivo Announces X70 Series Global Launch, Advancing Professional Mobile Photography with ZEISS
Kindred live in Arizona from Day 1
AGILE ROBOTS announces the completion of Series C financing led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2
KWEB attracts strong inflow from European and UK investors, as US-listing becomes the largest China ...
Winner Medical Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Continued Focus on Sustainable Development
Cantargia receives regulatory approval to start CESTAFOUR clinical study with nadunolimab in ...
CORRECTION: Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
Titel
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...