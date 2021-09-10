checkAd

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2021 totaled $181.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $88.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $92.5 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of August 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $28,463  
Global Discovery 2,682  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 18,863  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,693  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 3,114  
Non-U.S. Growth 22,488  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 9,858  
China Post-Venture 146  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 4,028  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,011  
International Value Team  
International Value 30,790  
International Small Cap Value 23  
Global Value Team  
Global Value 25,798  
Select Equity 426  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,035  
Credit Team  
High Income 8,013  
Credit Opportunities 117  
Developing World Team  
Developing World 9,743  
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 3,591  
Antero Peak Hedge 1,200  
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $181,082  

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.





