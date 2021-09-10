Crown Castle to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Communacopia Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Virtual Conference. Crown Castle’s presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.



