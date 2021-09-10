checkAd

XS Financial Announces Share Issuances

Accesswire
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF), a specialty finance company …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announces that it has issued 11,260,000 Options ("Options") granted under the terms of the Omnibus Securities Compensation Plan of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 CAD, for a term of 5 years. 8,110,000 of these options are conditional upon additional subordinate voting shares becoming available for issuance under the company's omnibus incentive plan.

About XS Financial
XS Financial provides the U.S. cannabis industry access to competitively-priced, non-dilutive CAPEX financing solutions. Founded in 2017, the Company specializes in providing financing for equipment and other qualified capital expenditures to growing cannabis companies, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 150 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers, resulting in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF" and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol " XSHLF." For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

For inquiries please contact:

David Kivitz
Chief Executive Officer

Antony Radbod
Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 1-310-683-2336
Email: ir@xsfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, the Company's anticipated use of proceeds, expectations regarding the Company's future operations, the scaling of its leasing portfolio and the funding commitments of the Company and the ability to capitalize on such and the timing thereof. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, and that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, for the Offering.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict, including without limitation, risks relating to the availability of financing and the other risks set forth in the continuous disclosure documents of XS from time to time. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. XS Financial Inc. does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: XS Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663610/XS-Financial-Announces-Share-Issuanc ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21XS Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
25.08.21XS Financial Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Earnings Call
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21XS Financial Grows Syndication to $5 Million With Insider Participation
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21XS Financial to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Titans of Tech Day and SNN Network Summer Virtual Event
Accesswire | Analysen