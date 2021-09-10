checkAd

Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 22:35  |   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2021. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-D

