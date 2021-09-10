checkAd

Logiq Provides Update on Employee Equity Incentive Plan

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, today provided updates on recent executive stock transactions.

Logiq reported that its CEO, Tom Furukawa, sold 13,488 shares to satisfy the payment of withholding tax liability incurred upon the vesting of restricted stock units. It was the first instance of a recently instituted program by third-party employee benefit administrator that allowed the option of partial sale of shares granted to address employee tax withholding obligations. Going forward this will no longer be an option for the company’s corporate officers. The transaction was reported on Form 4 filed with the SEC yesterday.

As previously reported on a Form 4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in August the company’s president, Brent Suen, purchased 24,000 shares of Logiq common stock from the open market at an average price of $3.21 per share.

“Yesterday’s Form 4 filing for Tom’s sale could potentially be mischaracterized as lack of confidence in the company and this is clearly not the case,” stated Suen. “For larger companies such a tax sale is typically not an issue due to their greater stock volume. In light of our current price and volume, we are putting this tax offset mechanism on hold indefinitely.”

About Logiq
Logiq, Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateApp, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateApp is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook.

