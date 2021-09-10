Doré Copper Files Technical Report for Joe Mann

A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https://www.dorecopper.com . The Technical Report focuses on a mineral resource estimate for the former Joe Mann mine. The report was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., an independent global mining advisory and consulting firm.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the " Corporation " or " Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 28, 2021, it has filed a technical report in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“ NI 43-101 ”) on the Company’s Joe Mann property.

Ernest Mast, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: “Work is underway to complete a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) by year-end for our hub-and-spoke model which will include our flagship high-grade copper-gold Corner Bay deposit, along with the Devlin (copper) and Joe Mann (gold) deposits to supplement tonnage. Prior to end of September, we plan to issue a mineral resource update for Corner Bay which we expect will reach our key target of 5 million tonnes of resources.”

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada. The Corporation is focussed on implementing its hub-and-spoke development strategy by advancing its key high-grade copper-gold brownfield projects towards a restart of operations. Our goal is to achieve an annual production of 60 M lbs of copper equivalent (or 100,000 oz gold equivalent).

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold1. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Company’s 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

Doré Copper plans to deliver a PEA of its hub-and-spoke model in late 2021. Currently, the Corporation is completing a 30,000-metre drilling program at its Corner Bay (Cu-Au) project, of which approximately 19,000 meters will be included in an updated mineral resource estimate expected at the end of Q3 2021.

