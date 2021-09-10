checkAd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Provides Update on Direct Investments and Portfolio Allocation

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today declared the September monthly distribution of $0.06 per share payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2021.

Additionally, Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) provides an update on the fund’s direct investments, portfolio asset allocation, structure types and impact statistics as of August 31, 2021, on the company website here. On a monthly basis, details on each private deal that has taken place over the prior month will be published here. The list includes all deals completed since the fund’s inception through August 31, 2021. Updates will continue to be posted on a monthly basis until the fund reaches its target of 60% direct investments.

You should not draw any conclusions about TPZ’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of TPZ’s distribution policy.

TPZ estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TPZ’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”

TPZ will report the sources for its distributions at the time of the payment in the applicable Section 19(a) Notice. The amounts and sources of distributions TPZ reports are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TPZ’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TPZ will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (also dba TCA Advisors) (“TCA”) is the adviser to Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior living. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

