Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 23:00  |  32   |   |   

The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions.

Details are as follows:

September Monthly Dividends

Declaration – 9/10/2021 Ex-Date – 9/17/2021 Record – 9/20/2021 Payable – 9/30/2021

 

Fund

 

 

Ticker

 

Dividend Per
Share

 

Prior
Dividend

Per Share

 

DWS Municipal Income Trust

 

 

KTF

 

$0.0420

 

$0.0420

 

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

 

 

KSM

 

$0.0450

 

$0.0450

 

 

 

 

 

 

Important Information

DWS Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Wertpapier


