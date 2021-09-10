checkAd

Virgin Galactic Provides Update on Unity 23 Test Flight

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 23:00  |  19   |   |   

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced an update regarding the timing of its next test flight “Unity 23” with the Italian Air Force.

During preparation for the Unity 23 test flight, a third-party supplier recently flagged a potential manufacturing defect in a component of the flight control actuation system that they supply to Virgin Galactic. At this point, it is not yet known whether the defect is present in the Company’s vehicles and what, if any, repair work may be needed. Out of an abundance of caution, and in line with Virgin Galactic’s established safety procedures, the Company is in the process of conducting inspections in partnership with the vendor.

This issue is unrelated to the Unity 22 flight or the current FAA matter, which is focused on air traffic control clearance and communications.

As a result, and pending resolution of the FAA matter, the earliest the Company expects to open its flight window for Unity 23 is mid October. A further update and specific flight window will be shared once the inspection is complete, in coordination with the Italian Air Force.

Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic, said: “We have a robust pre-flight readiness approach that is rooted in our thorough, proactive and safety-first culture. There is nothing more important to us than the integrity of our vehicles. Our test flight processes and procedures are rigorous and structured to identify and resolve these types of issues. We look forward to taking to the skies again soon.”

You can download all press materials including images and broll from the Virgin Galactic Press Assets.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), including statements regarding the Company’s spaceflight systems, markets and expected flight schedule. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in Amendment No. 2 to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Virgin Galactic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virgin Galactic Provides Update on Unity 23 Test Flight Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced an update regarding the timing of its next test flight “Unity 23” with the Italian Air …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
agilon health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
Sea Limited Announces Pricing of Offerings of ADSs and Convertible Notes
The Beauty Health Company Prices Upsized $650 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Eurofins Will Be Included in the CAC 40 Index from September 17
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.09.21Söllners HSR: "Ein Geschenk" Daimler, Bayer, HelloFresh, Bitcoin, Nel, Plug Power, Tesla, Samsung SDI
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
03.09.21Virgin Galactic auf Abwegen: Was war da los?
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Marktkompass: DAX stabil, EVOTEC & VIRGIN GALACTIC | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
02.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow legt zu - Warten auf Arbeitsmarktdaten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.213 Top-Wachstumsaktien, die gerade günstig sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.09.213 Meme-Aktien, die durchaus ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
31.08.21Zoom Video, Robinhood, PayPal, Virgin Galactic, Moderna, Netease, Iron Mountain - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
20.08.21Hier ist meine Top-Wachstumsaktie, die man jetzt kaufen sollte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13.08.21Disney, Amazon, AirBnB, BioNTech, Virgin, Baidu, Telekom, Adidas, Varta, Encavis - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte