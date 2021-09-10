checkAd

Quanterix to Host Webinar with Leading Pathologist from Emory Medical Laboratories “COVID-19 Testing in a Residential University Setting: Implementation, Insights, and Learnings”

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced a webinar hosted by Kevin Hrusovsky, Quanterix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, with leading pathologist Dr. John Roback, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Executive Vice-Chair for Clinical Operations, and Medical Director for Emory Medical Laboratories, to discuss Emory’s implementation of a broad SARS-CoV-2 screening program for students, faculty and staff.

With the continued spread of SARS-CoV-2, especially the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, this webinar will help demonstrate how Simoa-enabled, ultra-sensitive detection of the viral antigen in non-invasively collected samples works, and offer an opportunity for the community to learn from the experiences of Dr. Roback and colleagues.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at 9 a.m., EDT. The discussion will be kicked off by Mr. Hrusovsky, who will provide insights into how Dr. Roback’s work – coupled with advances in COVID/neurological biomarkers – are showing promise to advance the field of preventative medicine and precision health. A Q&A discussion will follow the presentation.

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.quanterix.com/webinars/.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

