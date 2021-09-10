GGX Gold Corp Initiates Bulk Sample Permit on the C.O.D. Vein – Historic Mining Camp – Greenwood BC
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce that the technical team has started the permitting process for a bulk sample on the C.O.D Vein at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property (the "Property").
GGX Gold Intersects 129 g/t Gold and 1,154 g/t Silver Over 7.28 Meters at COD Vein On the Gold Drop Property
Jan-11-2019 : NR - Highlights for COD18-67 include:
- 129 g/t gold and 1,154 g/t silver over 7.28 meter core length (majority of samples greater than the upper 500 g/t analytical limit for tellurium).
- High-grade quartz vein intersection is near-surface (18 to 23 meters vertical depth).
- Part of exploratory shallow drilling designed to define high-grade mineralization and expand the understanding of controls on mineralization.
- Telluride mineralization is common in vein intersection. Visible gold in one section.
The C.O.D vein has been explored over the last several field seasons with 155 surface drill holes totaling 10,292 metres completed from 2017 to 2020 in addition to trenches completed in 2017 and 2020. Majority of the drillholes intersected the C.O.D vein within 80 metres of surface, providing opportunities to delineate mineralization at depth. The bulk sample program at the C.O.D vein will provide further information on the metallurgy, recovery, and processing methods. The technical team is evaluating the resource potential at the C.O.D vein as well as processing sites for the bulk sample.
|
Program Year
|
# of Drillholes
|
Drilled Metres
|
2017
|
27
|
1,493
|
2018
|
71
|
4,431
|
2019
|
38
|
2,474
|
2020
|
19
|
