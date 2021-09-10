checkAd

GGX Gold Corp Initiates Bulk Sample Permit on the C.O.D. Vein – Historic Mining Camp – Greenwood BC

Autor: Accesswire
10.09.2021, 23:55  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce that the technical team has started the permitting process for a bulk sample on the C.O.D Vein at the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce that the technical team has started the permitting process for a bulk sample on the C.O.D Vein at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property (the "Property").

GGX Gold Intersects 129 g/t Gold and 1,154 g/t Silver Over 7.28 Meters at COD Vein On the Gold Drop Property

Jan-11-2019 : NR - Highlights for COD18-67 include:

  • 129 g/t gold and 1,154 g/t silver over 7.28 meter core length (majority of samples greater than the upper 500 g/t analytical limit for tellurium).
  • High-grade quartz vein intersection is near-surface (18 to 23 meters vertical depth).
  • Part of exploratory shallow drilling designed to define high-grade mineralization and expand the understanding of controls on mineralization.
  • Telluride mineralization is common in vein intersection. Visible gold in one section.
Foto: Accesswire

The C.O.D vein has been explored over the last several field seasons with 155 surface drill holes totaling 10,292 metres completed from 2017 to 2020 in addition to trenches completed in 2017 and 2020. Majority of the drillholes intersected the C.O.D vein within 80 metres of surface, providing opportunities to delineate mineralization at depth. The bulk sample program at the C.O.D vein will provide further information on the metallurgy, recovery, and processing methods. The technical team is evaluating the resource potential at the C.O.D vein as well as processing sites for the bulk sample.

Program Year

# of Drillholes

Drilled Metres

2017

27

1,493

2018

71

4,431

2019

38

2,474

2020

19

Seite 1 von 3
GGX Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GGX Gold Corp Initiates Bulk Sample Permit on the C.O.D. Vein – Historic Mining Camp – Greenwood BC VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce that the technical team has started the permitting process for a bulk sample on the C.O.D Vein at the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
AdvanceTC Ltd Responds to Recent Promotional Activities Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Boston FinTech Week 2021 Returns Featuring CEOs of Fidelity, Flywire & Silicon Valley Bank to ...
Empower Clinics Uplisted - Will Begin Trading on OTCQB Market
THC Therapeutics Has Entered Into Agreement for up to $50 Million in Funding With a Private Equity ...
SPI Energy’s Solar4America Appoints Former Sunrun Executive as its New SVP of Consumer Business
CanaFarma Announces Just Live(R) Partnering with Vertical Wellness to Launch Athlete Founded, ...
Charge Enterprises to Present at September 2021 Conferences
Fastbase (OTC:FBSE) Launches Trustfeed Brand and Establishes New Consumer Review Platform
Golden Matrix Reports Twelfth Consecutive Profitable Quarter, Record Revenues for Fiscal Q2 Ended ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...