Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or Vacate Its 2019 Withdrawal Notice

Autor: Accesswire
11.09.2021, 00:00  |  27   |   |   

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of Northern Dynasty's prospectus supplement dated June 21, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 2, 2020.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") is disappointed in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") decision to file a motion for remand with vacatur in relation to a lawsuit brought by Trout Unlimited and other environmental groups against the EPA, challenging the federal agency's July 2019 decision to withdraw its previously issued ‘Proposed Determination' with respect to Alaska's Pebble Project.

"Here we go again," said Northern Dynasty President and CEO Ron Thiessen. "It is unfortunate that politics continues to interfere with scientific evidence. Under President Joe Biden, we once again find ourselves dealing with Obama-era policies that were inappropriate then, and are inappropriate now. In the end, science and facts prevail over political pressure and misinformation. We fought and won against Former President Obama's heavy-handed political attempts to kill the project, and we will do the same again."

In a statement released to the media, Pebble Limited Partnership wrote:

"We will continue to monitor these developments closely to determine the possible impacts to the project and permitting process. It remains our position that the withdrawal of the preemptive veto by the EPA was sound and appropriate. This is why we recently sought to intervene in the case in the federal district court in Anchorage. Further, all decisions about the Pebble Project should be made based on the established environmental review process of an actual mine plan - a position we have long held. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for Pebble in 2020 with input from many agencies including the EPA that states that the project can be done without harm to the region's fisheries or water resources. The EIS further notes the tremendous economic opportunity the project represents for the communities around Iliamna Lake where year-round jobs are scarce, and costs of living are quite high. Our focus remains on working through the formal appeal process via the USACE. As the Biden Administration seeks lower carbon emissions for energy production, they should recognize that such change will require significantly more mineral production - notably copper. The Pebble Project remains an important domestic source for the minerals necessary for the administration to reach its green energy goals."

