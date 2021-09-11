Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.
On Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am ET (4:00 am PT), Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy's President & Chief Executive Officer, will be providing an on-demand presentation available to all investors. "I look forward to providing a corporate update on Capstone Green Energy with the investment community covering our strategic rebranding initiative, the new portfolio of products and services available to our customers, and both short-term and long-term growth initiatives," said Mr. Jamison.
Presentation Details
- Date: Monday, September 13
- Time: 7:00 am ET (4:00 am PT)
- Investors and other interested individuals may access the virtual presentation on demand by registering here: H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Registration
- The virtual presentation will be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstonegreenenergy.com.
One-on-One Meetings
Darren Jamison, Capstone's President & Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hencken, Capstone's Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference days of September 13-14. To register and schedule a time with management, please follow this link: H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Registration or contact Capstone Green Energy Investors Relations at ir@cgrnenergy.com
Supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstonegreenenergy.com.
About H.C. Wainwright
H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales & trading services to institutional investors. For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.
