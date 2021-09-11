Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Virtual Presentation Available on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 am ETVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site …

Virtual Presentation Available on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 am ETVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site …

Virtual Presentation Available on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 am ET VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. On Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am ET (4:00 am PT), Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy's President & Chief Executive Officer, will be providing an on-demand presentation available to all investors. "I look forward to providing a corporate update on Capstone Green Energy with the investment community covering our strategic rebranding initiative, the new portfolio of products and services available to our customers, and both short-term and long-term growth initiatives," said Mr. Jamison.