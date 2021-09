The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (“Boston Beer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAM). The investigation concerns whether Boston Beer has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 8, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer announced that it was withdrawing its 2021 financial guidance issued on July 22, 2021 as a result of a decrease in demand for its hard seltzer products. The Company further disclosed that it expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs associated with the drop in demand during the remainder of fiscal year 2021. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $21.09 per share, or approximately 3.77%, from $559.40 per share to close at $538.31 per share on September 9, 2021.