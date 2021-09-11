Innodata Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021. Jack Abuhoff, Chief …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021. Jack Abuhoff, Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company's business via a video presentation and will be available to conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on September 14th and 15th.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.