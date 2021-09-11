checkAd

SOL Global Investments Corp. Acquires Stock of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. to Increase Holding To 12%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.09.2021, 01:39   

SOL Global Investments Corp. (the “Company” or “SOL Global”) (CSE: SOL) (OTCQ: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB), announces that on July 22, 2021 it had acquired ownership of 205,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the capital of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (“KWE”) on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) at a price of CAD$2.08 per Common Share (the “First Transaction”), and that on August 18, 2021 it had acquired ownership of 15,000 Common Shares on the TSXV at a price of CAD$1.97 per Common Share (the “Second Transaction”). The completion of the First Transaction resulted in an increase from approximately 9.1% to approximately 9.6% in SOL Global’s security holding percentage of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. In addition, SOL Global owns 370,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Assuming that all of the Warrants are each exercised for one Common Share, SOL Global owned approximately 10.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis immediately after the completion of the First Transaction. The completion of the Second Transaction resulted in an increase of 2.0% in SOL Global’s security holding percentage of the issued and outstanding Common Shares from approximately 9.6% to 11.6% on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 10.3% to 12.3% on a partially-diluted basis, in each case from the date of the completion of the First Transaction.

The Company acquired the securities reported herein for investment purposes. The Company may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership in KWE’s securities, whether in transactions over the open market, by privately negotiated arrangements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This news release is being issued to comply with National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report will be filed and available on SEDAR regarding the Transaction. To obtain more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed in respect of this news release, please contact SOL Global at the contact details noted below.

