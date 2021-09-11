BIGG Digital Assets Announces Change of Auditor

There are no reportable events, “disagreements” or “unresolved issues” (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) in connection with the change of auditor.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, announces that Manning Elliott LLP has resigned as the Company’s auditor effective September 7, 2021, on the former auditor’s own initiative. BIGG is evaluating a successor auditor.

“Regrettably, Manning Elliott LLP, the Company’s auditor since 2017, has decided that it will no longer provide audit services to companies operating in the cryptocurrency industry. BIGG is in discussion with other firms and seeks to engage a successor auditor as soon as possible. Given the size of the Company’s revenues, its strong balance sheet, and the interest of retail and institutional investors, we believe a larger audit firm would be a benefit,” commented Mark Binns, CEO.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

Victoria@adcap.ca

T: 1.480.625.5772

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.