checkAd

BIGG Digital Assets Announces Change of Auditor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.09.2021, 01:56  |  62   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, announces that Manning Elliott LLP has resigned as the Company’s auditor effective September 7, 2021, on the former auditor’s own initiative.  BIGG is evaluating a successor auditor.

There are no reportable events, “disagreements” or “unresolved issues” (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) in connection with the change of auditor. 

“Regrettably, Manning Elliott LLP, the Company’s auditor since 2017, has decided that it will no longer provide audit services to companies operating in the cryptocurrency industry. BIGG is in discussion with other firms and seeks to engage a successor auditor as soon as possible. Given the size of the Company’s revenues, its strong balance sheet, and the interest of retail and institutional investors, we believe a larger audit firm would be a benefit,” commented Mark Binns, CEO.

On behalf of the Board
Mark Binns
CEO
ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Investor Relations
Victoria Rutherford
Victoria@adcap.ca
T: 1.480.625.5772

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGG Digital Assets Announces Change of Auditor VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
CGG: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
AzurRx BioPharma Activates New Clinical Trial Sites in India for Phase 2 RESERVOIR Trial Evaluating ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...