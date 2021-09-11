checkAd

GUESS? INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Guess?, Inc. - GES

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.09.2021, 04:50  |   |   |   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES).

In July 2021, media outlets reported that the Company had sent letters to an unknown number of individuals regarding its investigation into a “cybersecurity incident” that was discovered on February 19, 2021, involving “unauthorized access to certain Guess systems between February 2 and February 23, 2021.” Further, the Company had determined on May 26, 2021, that “personal information related to certain individuals may have been accessed or acquired by an unauthorized actor…that Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers and/or financial account numbers may have been accessed or acquired.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Guess?’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Guess?’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Guess? shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ges/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Guess? Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GUESS? INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Guess?, Inc. - GES Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES). In July 2021, media outlets reported that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Sea Limited Announces Pricing of Offerings of ADSs and Convertible Notes
AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett to Board of Directors
Tilray Stockholders Approve Proposal to Increase Authorized Shares at Special Meeting
Eurofins Will Be Included in the CAC 40 Index from September 17
Faraday Future (FF) to Partner With Local Group of Automotive Enthusiasts the “Purist Group” to ...
Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Team Up With NFL for the 2021-2022 Season
Dave to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten