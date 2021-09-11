checkAd

CCTV+ Xi advocates respecting teachers, valuing education

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.09.2021, 05:57  |  17   |   |   

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinse President Xi Jinping has been advocating that the whole Chinese society should respect teachers and value education. 

His warm interactions with educators have long been storied. 

In his visits to schools and universities in recent years, Xi greeted many educators and acknowledged their contribution to Chinese social development. 

In 2016, he visited Beijing Bayi School where he spent his own elementary and junior high school years and extended his appreciation to the country's educators for their diligence and commitment. 

"I would like to take this opportunity] to extend utmost festival greetings to all the teachers and educational workers across the country," Xi said years ago while visiting Beijing Bayi School where he spent his own elementary and junior high school years. 

Xi held talks with many retired teachers of the school who witnessed Xi's development during his time as a student. 

Xi visited Peking University in May 2018 and called for more efforts in building the country's universities into world-class institutions with Chinese characteristics. 

When presiding over a symposium in Beijing for teachers of ideological and political theory back in March 2019, Xi stressed efforts to implement the Party's education policy and foster virtue through education with the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era. 

In his inspection of Tsinghua University this April, Xi talked to students of the university and encouraged Chinese youth to shoulder their historic responsibilities and strive for national rejuvenation. 

He also thanked researchers and teachers for their academic contributions and encouraged young faculty members to continue making breakthroughs in their fields of study. 

Link: https://youtu.be/bjrsjGt0Cb0




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CCTV+ Xi advocates respecting teachers, valuing education BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Chinse President Xi Jinping has been advocating that the whole Chinese society should respect teachers and value education.  His warm interactions with educators have long been storied.  In his visits to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications
AGILE ROBOTS announces the completion of Series C financing led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2
CORRECTION: Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
Cantargia receives regulatory approval to start CESTAFOUR clinical study with nadunolimab in ...
KWEB attracts strong inflow from European and UK investors, as US-listing becomes the largest China ...
Orthopedic Biomaterials Market to reach US$ 21.3 Bn by 2027 Due to Use of Orthopedic Biomaterials ...
Biodegradable Plastics Market worth $23.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Spaghetti Served at CERN
Evo successfully responds to e-commerce growth with Kӧrber and Locus Robotics
Vinli Welcomes Kevin Moore As EVP of Sales
Titel
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...