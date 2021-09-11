checkAd

Trustpac's Trading Platform Now Operates at Industry-Leading Speed

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markets have been showing great volatility in response to the Delta and Lambda variants, currently sweeping the globe. As a result, online traders today require a fast trading solution that will enable them to better their decision-making process while buying and selling. For that reason, leading online brokerage house Trustpac has introduced a new speed standard to the industry. The brand's proprietary platform has undergone an upgrade, and its execution speed is currently averaging at 30 milliseconds.

"Lucky for our users, we were quick to grasp the changes in the market, and to respond accordingly," remarked Ema Overland, spokesperson for Trustpac. "We've put a lot of work into making sure we provide our traders with nothing but the best technology, as we always do. We invite traders not satisfied with the current conditions their broker is offering them to give us a try, and I promise they won't be disappointed in the level of service we provide."

Not only about speed

With that in mind, other factors should be taken into account when choosing a trading platform, such as security and encryption, especially as cybercrime and phishing scams are once again on the rise. In that sense, users of Trustpac's platform have no need to worry, as the brand implements strict measures and standards regarding safety of funds and private information.

"As a veteran online trading brand, we are very aware of the risks and dangers of this environment," continued Overland. "That's why we've put into place some security systems used by top financial institutions today, all over the world. Peace of mind is vital to successful trading, and we will stop at nothing to ensure that is exactly what our clients get when they work with us."

About Trustpac

Founded almost a decade ago by an elite group of financial experts and analysts, Trustpac has already managed to become a leading name in the online trading industry, mainly thanks to the standard of transparency it has introduced. Today, this award-winning brand offers traders exposure to a wide variety of assets, all as CFDs, in order to ensure fund security even further. All customers enjoy full support and guidance from Trustpac's experts, seven days a week, via multiple means of communication. More info regarding that and other topics can be found on the company's website.




