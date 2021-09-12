checkAd

Cytokinetics Announces Results From REDWOOD-HCM and GALACTIC-HF Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

Full Results from REDWOOD-HCM Demonstrate Improvements in Biomarkers and Heart Failure Symptoms in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treated with Aficamten Supporting Progression to Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Additional Results from GALACTIC-HF Show Effect of Treatment with Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Black Patients Consistent with Overall Population and White Patients

Cytokinetics to Host Investor/Media Event and Webcast on September 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the full results from REDWOOD-HCM (Randomized Evaluation of Dosing With CK-274 in Obstructive Outflow Disease in HCM), the Phase 2 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and additional results from GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure) assessing the effect of omecamtiv mecarbil in Black patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), were presented in a Late Breaking Clinical Trials session at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting in Denver, CO, and virtually online.

REDWOOD-HCM: Full Results Demonstrate Improvements in LVOT-G, NT-proBNP and NYHA Class in Patients Treated with Aficamten with Reversibility After Discontinuation

Marty Maron, M.D., Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center; Tufts University School of Medicine, and Principal Investigator of REDWOOD-HCM presented the primary results of REDWOOD-HCM. The baseline characteristics of patients in REDWOOD-HCM were consistent with a symptomatic patient population with high resting and Valsalva gradients reflective of substantial burden of disease. Treatment with aficamten for 10 weeks resulted in statistically significant reductions from baseline compared to placebo in the average resting left ventricular (LV) outflow tract pressure gradient (LVOT-G) (p=0.0003, p=0.0004, Cohort 1 and Cohort 2, respectively) and the average post-Valsalva LVOT-G (p=0.001, p<0.0001, Cohort 1 and Cohort 2, respectively). The majority of patients treated with aficamten (78.6% in Cohort 1 and 92.9% in Cohort 2) achieved the target goal of treatment, defined as resting gradient <30 mmHg and post-Valsalva gradient <50 mmHg at Week 10 compared to placebo (7.7%).

