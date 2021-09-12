checkAd

Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update

Eagle Gold Mine Produces over 20,000 ozs in August

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) is pleased to have achieved record gold production at the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory and to provide a Corporate Update ahead of the Denver Gold Forum.

“The Eagle Gold Mine produced a record 20,744 ounces gold in August with more than 1 million tonnes of ore stacked on the heap leach pad in each of July and August, setting the stage for strong Q3 operational performance,” stated John McConnell, President & CEO. “Additionally, exploration remains in full swing and we look forward to providing results in the near future.”

Eagle Gold Mine July & August 2021 Production Results

    July August YTD
Operating Data        
Ore mined 000’s of tonnes 1,263 892 6,004
Waste mined 000’s of tonnes 1,273 1,101 10,372
Total mined 000’s of tonnes 2,536 1,992 16,376
Strip ratio waste to ore 1.0 1.2 1.6
Mining rate tonnes/day 81,800 64,300 67,700
Ore stacked on HLF pad 000’s of tonnes 1,217 1,140 5,704
Ore stacked grade grams/tonne Au 0.86 0.98 0.86
Gold produced ounces 14,717 20,744 94,605
Production statistics may be subject to immaterial reconciliation variances.

Eagle’s August production of 20,744 ounces of gold represents a 65% increase from the same period of 2020. Moreover, ore tonnes stacked on the heap leach pad reported monthly record levels with the achievement of 1.2 and 1.1 million tonnes respectively.

