Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update

Eagle Gold Mine Produces over 20,000 ozs in August

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) is pleased to have achieved record gold production at the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon Territory and to provide a Corporate Update ahead of the Denver Gold Forum.



“The Eagle Gold Mine produced a record 20,744 ounces gold in August with more than 1 million tonnes of ore stacked on the heap leach pad in each of July and August, setting the stage for strong Q3 operational performance,” stated John McConnell, President & CEO. “Additionally, exploration remains in full swing and we look forward to providing results in the near future.”