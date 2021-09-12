Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Eagle Gold Mine Produces over 20,000 ozs in August
WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) is pleased to have achieved record gold production at the Eagle Gold Mine, Yukon
Territory and to provide a Corporate Update ahead of the Denver Gold Forum.
“The Eagle Gold Mine produced a record 20,744 ounces gold in August with more than 1 million tonnes of ore stacked on the heap leach pad in each of July and August, setting the stage for strong Q3 operational performance,” stated John McConnell, President & CEO. “Additionally, exploration remains in full swing and we look forward to providing results in the near future.”
Eagle Gold Mine July & August 2021 Production Results
|July
|August
|YTD
|Operating Data
|Ore mined
|000’s of tonnes
|1,263
|892
|6,004
|Waste mined
|000’s of tonnes
|1,273
|1,101
|10,372
|Total mined
|000’s of tonnes
|2,536
|1,992
|16,376
|Strip ratio
|waste to ore
|1.0
|1.2
|1.6
|Mining rate
|tonnes/day
|81,800
|64,300
|67,700
|Ore stacked on HLF pad
|000’s of tonnes
|1,217
|1,140
|5,704
|Ore stacked grade
|grams/tonne Au
|0.86
|0.98
|0.86
|Gold produced
|ounces
|14,717
|20,744
|94,605
|Production statistics may be subject to immaterial reconciliation variances.
Eagle’s August production of 20,744 ounces of gold represents a 65% increase from the same period of 2020. Moreover, ore tonnes stacked on the heap leach pad reported monthly record levels with the achievement of 1.2 and 1.1 million tonnes respectively.
