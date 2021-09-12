checkAd

GHP Keeps Targets Unchanged Despite Losing UAE Contract

Autor: PLX AI
12.09.2021, 21:57  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – GHP still targets average organic growth 15% per year over 3 years and EBIT margin of at least 7% despite losing United Arab Emirates contract. GHP will cease to manage 4 hospitals in UAE in January 2022GHP will now accelerate the …

  • (PLX AI) – GHP still targets average organic growth 15% per year over 3 years and EBIT margin of at least 7% despite losing United Arab Emirates contract.
  • GHP will cease to manage 4 hospitals in UAE in January 2022
  • GHP will now accelerate the strategic option to find a partner and complementary owner to the project in Saudi Arabia with the intention of de-consolidating its ownership over time
  • We see a great demand for high-quality specialist healthcare, which means that we continue the successful work of expanding our network of Nordic clinics, while at Vårdsamverkan we develop new, modern forms of collaboration for the insurance company market and occupational health care, CEO says
  • We have fantastic opportunities in Sweden, as well as an exciting position in our diabetes project in Saudi Arabia, but there are very few synergies between these operations, CEO said
  • Through a partition these businesses will get the best opportunities to continue their value development: CEO
  • GHP will hold a call with analysts Monday at 13:00 CET


GHP Specialty Care Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GHP Keeps Targets Unchanged Despite Losing UAE Contract (PLX AI) – GHP still targets average organic growth 15% per year over 3 years and EBIT margin of at least 7% despite losing United Arab Emirates contract. GHP will cease to manage 4 hospitals in UAE in January 2022GHP will now accelerate the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GHP Keeps Targets Unchanged Despite Losing UAE Contract
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis