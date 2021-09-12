GHP Keeps Targets Unchanged Despite Losing UAE Contract Autor: PLX AI | 12.09.2021, 21:57 | 14 | 0 | 0 12.09.2021, 21:57 | (PLX AI) – GHP still targets average organic growth 15% per year over 3 years and EBIT margin of at least 7% despite losing United Arab Emirates contract. GHP will cease to manage 4 hospitals in UAE in January 2022GHP will now accelerate the … (PLX AI) – GHP still targets average organic growth 15% per year over 3 years and EBIT margin of at least 7% despite losing United Arab Emirates contract. GHP will cease to manage 4 hospitals in UAE in January 2022GHP will now accelerate the … (PLX AI) – GHP still targets average organic growth 15% per year over 3 years and EBIT margin of at least 7% despite losing United Arab Emirates contract.

GHP will cease to manage 4 hospitals in UAE in January 2022

GHP will now accelerate the strategic option to find a partner and complementary owner to the project in Saudi Arabia with the intention of de-consolidating its ownership over time

We see a great demand for high-quality specialist healthcare, which means that we continue the successful work of expanding our network of Nordic clinics, while at Vårdsamverkan we develop new, modern forms of collaboration for the insurance company market and occupational health care, CEO says

We have fantastic opportunities in Sweden, as well as an exciting position in our diabetes project in Saudi Arabia, but there are very few synergies between these operations, CEO said

Through a partition these businesses will get the best opportunities to continue their value development: CEO

GHP will hold a call with analysts Monday at 13:00 CET



