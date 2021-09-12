REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 12, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of 1,400,000 new warrants on September 8, 2021 and the issue of 82,500 new shares on September 10, 2021 pursuant to the exercise of subscription rights.