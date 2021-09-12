DGAP-News: Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Offer Hellman & Friedman decides to increase offer price of its voluntary tender offer for zooplus AG 12.09.2021 / 23:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 September 2021 - London & Munich - On 13 August 2021, Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (the "Bidder"), a holding company controlled by funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC, announced that the Bidder and zooplus AG (the "Company") have entered into an Investment Agreement to create a long-term Strategic Partnership as well as its decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of the Company for the acquisition of all non-par value bearer shares of the Company against payment of a cash consideration of EUR 390 per share.

After broad discussions with the Company's stakeholders, and in order to end ongoing speculation about other, but still uncertain indicative third party offers, the Bidder has decided today to increase the cash consideration from EUR 390 per share by EUR 70 to EUR 460 per share. This significantly improved offer price represents an even more attractive premium of 65% percent to the closing price of EUR 278.20 on 12 August 2021, a 77% percent premium on the last three months volume-weighted average price of EUR 259.56 prior to the announcement on 13 August 2021, and a 58% percent premium to the closing share price of EUR 291.40 on 11 August 2021, i.e. the all-time high closing share price prior to the announcement on 13 August 2021 and prior to the recent bid speculation.

The Bidder's announcement of 13 August 2021 remains unaffected in all other respects. Moreover, the irrevocable tender commitments that the Bidder already secured for approximately 17 percent of the Company's shares, including from the Management Board members with regard to their respective personal shareholdings, Maxburg Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG and Luxempart S.A. remain in place.

The Bidder expects the acceptance period of the takeover offer to commence within the next days following permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to publish the offer document.